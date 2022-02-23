‘Fun, family and fire’ -- Nordic Fire Festival returning to Charlotte after pandemic closure

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - It was called off last year because of the pandemic, but the Nordic Fire Festival gets underway this weekend at the Eaton County Fairgrounds.

It will feature fire spinning performances, the Viking mead hall and more than 60 vendors.

“Nordic Fire Festival is a celebration of all things fun, family, and fire,” said Bryan Myrkle, the Chairperson for Nordic Fire Festival. “It’s a little bit like a Renaissance festival with a Viking twist. So, if that is something that interests you, you should come and check it out!”

Come as you are, or wear your finest historic garb. There is fun for all ages, and it all begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Festival website. A list of events can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.