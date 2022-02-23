Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 5,931 new cases, 312 deaths over past 5 days

As of Feb. 23, 2022, there are officially 4,947 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest coronavirus surge seems to be slowing down. The state health department reported Wednesday 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 312 deaths over the past five days.

250 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,186 cases per day, a drop from Friday’s 1,914 average. It’s the lowest daily count since August 8, 2021.

State totals now sit at 2,051,771 cases and 31,695 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped, reaching 7.62% Wednesday, the lowest since August 11, 2021.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 1,421 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since September.

As of Feb. 23, 2022, there are officially 4,947 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,4828183
Eaton County21,84117361
Ingham County52,37859683
Jackson County33,89645501
Shiawassee County14,1239202

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

