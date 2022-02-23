Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 5,931 new cases, 312 deaths over past 5 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest coronavirus surge seems to be slowing down. The state health department reported Wednesday 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 312 deaths over the past five days.

250 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,186 cases per day, a drop from Friday’s 1,914 average. It’s the lowest daily count since August 8, 2021.

State totals now sit at 2,051,771 cases and 31,695 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped, reaching 7.62% Wednesday, the lowest since August 11, 2021.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 1,421 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since September.

As of Feb. 23, 2022, there are officially 4,947 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,482 8 183 Eaton County 21,841 17 361 Ingham County 52,378 59 683 Jackson County 33,896 45 501 Shiawassee County 14,123 9 202

