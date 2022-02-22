Advertisement

Your Health: Helping paralyzed patients walk again

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new technique is helping paralyzed people walk again.

The University of Louisville used epidural stimulation to get three people walking again within a week.

Jerod Nieder was on vacation in 2011 when a dive into shallow water damaged his spinal cord.

“The doctors told my family I would never feed myself and, you know, kind of just prepare for this to be the rest of my life,” Nieder recalled.

He refused to accept that and with his mom, they began searching for cutting-edge rehabilitation.

At the Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center, scientists used programmed electrical stimulation to help patients stand and control their core.

Nieder is one of 38 patients with a stimulator inside his body.

“The electrode is a 16 electrode array,” said Dr. Claudia Angeli, director of the Epidural Stimulation Program. “It contains 16 contacts, and it is implanted in what’s called the lumbar sacral spinal cord.”

Nieder’s determination and positivity caught Hanna Alcock’s eye.

“My friend told me that a guy named Jared who was in a wheelchair, was very social, but never got out of his apartment and just needed some help on Saturdays,” Alcock said. “I was like, well, I think I can do that.”

It didn’t take long before Saturdays became something special for both of them. Nieder proposed and she said yes. They married on the 10-year anniversary of his accident.

“It’s a day that a lot got taken from me and to have Hanna come into my life and help me take charge of that is just, it means a lot to me,” Nieder said.

Alcock was an inspiration for Nieder. He watched her compete in the New Your City Marathon, so he began to train for the 26.2 mile race.

On Nov. 6, Nieder took off. Despite crashing his hand cycle at mile 13, he finished with his bike stuck in first gear.

He worked for months in the lab to surprise his family and friends and on Dec. 18, the man who doctors said would never use his arms or legs again, bowed three times, with the support from his lab assistants. He said he’s not done yet though.

“The list of things that I’m able to do gets longer and the things that I’m not able to do gets shorter,” Nieder said.

