Watching Your Wallet: Ways to knock down your debt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Debt is something many Americans live with and, for some, it can be overwhelming.

According to a new study by NerdWallet, the average American has about $155,000 in debt -- a 6% increase over last year.

The study also found that revolving credit card debt is down almost 14% for most families, which means you’re likely paying $100 less in interest payments throughout the year.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, said that any amount of savings is a good thing, but the problem is we’re paying more in other areas of our lives.

“Over the past two years median incomes are down 3% but the cost of living is up 7%,” Rathner said. “So, a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet especially has housing and medical expenses are up. These are necessary costs that everyone is facing.”

She said to combat this, start small and set aside a little bit of money to replenish your emergency savings -- especially if you’ve dipped into it during the pandemic. Once your emergency savings are at $500, pull out your credit cars and see what the limits are. While it’s not ideal, your credit limit can serve as a backup source of emergency funding if you’ve already depleted your emergency savings.

“And if you have student loans for example, those are still in forbearance and so you still have a few months where you can apply the money you normally would have put toward your student loans into other money goals,” Rathner said.

If you’ve budgeted as much as you can and you’ve cut expenses down to the bone, Rathner said it’s actually a great time to job hunt. She said increasing your income helps you pay down debt and reach those money goals faster.

