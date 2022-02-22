University of Michigan picks Phil Martelli as acting basketball coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan held a press conference Tuesday afternoon focusing primarily on basketball coach Juwan Howard.

The conference comes less than 12 hours after the men’s basketball head coach received a five-game suspension following an altercation with Badger coaching staff after the Wisconsin game on Sunday.

The suspension means Howard will be suspended for the remainder of the regular season. The incident has sparked calls for the end of the handshake line following college basketball games, something many coaches in the area have spoken out about.

Phil Martelli, one of Howard’s assistant coaches who has been on his staff for three years, will serve as the acting head coach during Howard’s absence. Martelli has coached nearly 800 games and was the head coach of the St. Joseph Hawks, which he led to seven NCAA Tournaments.

“I am not Juwan Howard. I’m going to be me,” Martelli said. “I’ve never sat down during a game, so there will be a chair there, but it will be for him. It will not be for me. I told the players that I’m not replacing Juwan Howard, but what we have in place is the way we’re going to play.”

Martelli is 67 years old and will be on the sidelines running the team starting Wednesday night when UM hosts Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

During the weekly Michigan State University coaches press conference Monday, Howard’s MSU counterpart, Tom Izzo, mentioned how he heard about the incident and what it means for college basketball, including if the handshake line is eliminated.

“That, to me, would be the biggest farce, joke, ridiculous nature of anything I’ve ever heard of,” Izzo said. “We’ve already taught these poor 18-year-olds that when you’re told to go to class and you don’t like it, you can leave. We’ve already told these kids if you’re not happy, you can do something else. We’ve already told these kids that it’s hard to hold them accountable. And now we’re going to tell them to not man up and walk down a line and somebody who’s kicked your butt and have enough class to shake their hand? (That) is utterly ridiculous.”

