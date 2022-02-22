Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: University of Michigan basketball press conference

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon, and Juwan Howard is expected to be the topic.

The conference comes less than 12 hours after the men’s basketball head coach received a five-game suspension following an altercation with Badger coaching staff after the Wisconsin game on Sunday.

Background: University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season

The suspension means Howard will be suspended for the remainder of the regular season. The incident has sparked calls for the end of the handshake line following college basketball games, something many coaches in the area have spoken out about.

More: Local coaches respond to altercation between coaches at Michigan-Wisconsin game

During the weekly Michigan State University coaches press conference, Howard’s MSU counterpart, Tom Izzo, mentioned how he heard about the incident and what it means for college basketball, including if the handshake line is eliminated.

“That, to me, would be the biggest farce, joke, ridiculous nature of anything I’ve ever heard of,” Izzo said Monday. “We’ve already taught these poor 18-year-olds that when you’re told to go to class and you don’t like it, you can leave. We’ve already told these kids if you’re not happy, you can do something else. We’ve already told these kids that it’s hard to hold them accountable. And now we’re going to tell them to not man up and walk down a line and somebody who’s kicked your butt and have enough class to shake their hand? (That) is utterly ridiculous.”

More from Izzo: Tom Izzo on Juwan Howard, string of losses, plans going forward

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

