Sports officials respond to altercation between coaches at Michigan-Wisconsin game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The college basketball community responded after University of Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard’s run-in with University of Wisconsin coach Greg Gard.

Howard was seen striking Wisconson Badgers’ assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the handshake line after a 77-63 loss in Madison.

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student athletes to get into a physical altercation with others, regardless of instigating factors,” said UM athletics Director Warde Manuel. “We will review the situation thoroughly and work with the BIG 10 conference as they determine their disciplinary actions.”

The incident is raising discussions about doing away with the handshake lines after a game.

“Bottom line, you can’t put your hands on another person,” said Ovid Elsie girls head coach Ryan Cunningham. “It certainly leaves a stain on basketball right now.”

Some said Sunday’s skirmish never happens without handshakes, but coaches at college and high school levels disagree.

“Shame on whoever said that in my humble opinion,” said MSU coach Tom Izzo. “In my opinion, that is asinine.”

“I get it that there’s hard feelings, but I still think there’s a sportsmanship aspect that if you get handed a tough loss, it’s still your responsibility as a coach to demonstrate sportsmanship when you go through that line,” Cunningham said.

Izzo and Cunningham said handshakes are one of the many teachable moments in a game.

“Those are the moments when I think you learn the most about people,” Izzo said.

And that no matter what the final score is, level heads will always prevail.

“When it’s all said and done, it is just a game,” Cunningham said. “No matter how upset you are, you can still show respect to your opponent.”

Izzo said he and his players will always be ready to shake hands with an opponent.

“If some team doesn’t wanna shake hands, you’re going to see 15 of my guys go and shake air,” Izzo said. “We’re going to shake air. I’m going to shake air and then we’ll go and leave.”

Monday night, UM suspended Howard for the remainder of the season.

