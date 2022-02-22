Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Supply moves to Frandor

Heads up for Sparrow customers!
Sparrow move to Frandor
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heads up for Sparrow customers: Sparrow’s Medical Supply Shop has now officially moved to Frandor.

The new spot is next to Ulta Beauty and Liberty Coin. The old site at Pennsylvania Ave and Michigan Ave is being torn down to make way for Sparrow’s new surgery center.

For a look at a sketch of what the new surgery center could look like and find out more information about the surgery center, you can go to Sparrow.org.

