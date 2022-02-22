Advertisement

Sparrow Health shows off cardiac MRI machine

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of American Heart Month, staff at Sparrow Hospital showed of their impressive MRI machine.

Doctors said the MRI allows them to take a deeper look inside of a patient’s heart, offering them the best cardiac care.

They said it can uncover tissue that other technology cannot and that it’s a key advancement in measuring how the heart is functioning.

“This is one tool in a toolbox full of multiple imaging techniques. Cardiac ultrasound to nuclear imaging to cardiac CT here,” said Dr. Chris Hanson. “It very much compliments and completes our portfolio of cardiac imaging here at Sparrow.”

“My mother had a massive heart attack at 50, so I was not going to take any chances,” said Amber Fisher. “To have access to this medicine right in my backyard, was beyond amazing.”

Sparrow said it’s the only technology of its kind in Mid-Michigan.

