Advertisement

On The Road at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Lansing

Champion
Champion(WILX)
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We’ve heard about the chip shortage for vehicles for months now and how it’s affecting inventory at car dealerships. We got the chance to talk to Matt Botsford, the General Manager at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Lansing, to find out more about why these chips are so important and what functions they serve in vehicles.

Plus, we also learned more about the changes Jeep has made to one of their popular vehicles. Check out the videos to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo
Tom Izzo on Juwan Howard, string of losses, plans going forward
Ingham County Sheriffs stopped an alleged intoxicated truck driver in Wheatfield Township...
Ingham County Sheriffs stop alleged intoxicated semi-truck driver
‘I knew I had to do something’ -- Lansing woman delivering packages stops to save man’s life
Change this caption before publishing
Early morning gunfire in Lansing injures teen

Latest News

Meet the owner of the bookstore celebrating Black women
Local businesses celebrate black women through books and baked goods
dfsgsdfgdfg
Studio 10 Tidbit
sdfdsfsd
Champion Chrysler Live Looking At The Jeep Cherokee L
gdfgsdfggfd
Champion Chrysler Live Explaining More About The Chip Crisis