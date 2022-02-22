Advertisement

New bakery offers specialty treats in Downtown Lansing

By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local business finding its new home in a historic building in downtown Lansing.

It’s a bakery with friendly faces that’s also allergy-friendly.

Last week was the grand opening of Sweet Encounter Bakery & Cafe. On its first day, the shop sold out of all their sweets.

Nikki Thompson-Frazier told News 10 the idea for the spot was inspired by her daughters and making treats for those with gluten allergies. The bakery offers all gluten-free items along with some that are vegan.

The bakery can be found inside the Knapp Building a move that is thanks to Lansing’s Built To Last competition. Sweet Encounter was the winner of the local startup jackpot, winning rent for the downtown spot.

In addition to the baked goods, cooking classes will be offered for children and adults.

Thompson-Frazier says it feels great to open the space right in the middle of Black History Month.

“To be able to open my storefront right in the midst of all that I think is exciting,” she said. “Just to highlight Black-owned businesses and women-owned businesses and how important it is as they’re both a growing part of the entrepreneur industry.”

Due to the pandemic, the bakery is offering virtual options for their cooking classes. They are open in the Knapp Building every day from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., with Friday having extended hours where they are open until 6 p.m.

