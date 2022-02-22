Missing elderly Owosso man found dead near his car

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A man who was reported missing from Owosso last week has been found dead. 88-year-old John Steck was reported missing on Feb. 17.

He was last seen earlier in the afternoon at his home in New Haven Township, driving a car.

Steck’s car was found stuck in a field about six miles west of his home. He was found dead a short distance from the car.

Authorities do not believe there was any foul play, and the incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Michigan State Police Flint Post at 810-732-1111.

