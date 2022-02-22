Advertisement

Mid-Michigan trash now used to make natural gas

Mid-Michigan trash now used to make natural gas
By Cody Butler
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The huge methane torches that burned over the Granger landfill are doused, and not because of Tuesday’s rain.

The company is using the dump as a source of energy to heat our homes.

Granger’s has been converting landfill gas to electricity since the 1980s, but now it is used to make renewable natural gas.

Grangers partnered with energy producer EDL and Consumers Energy for the project. EDL takes all the chemicals out of the gases from the landfill and puts the natural gas into Consumers Energy’s pipeline.

Granger said making natural gas -- instead of generating electricity -- is better for the environment.

“You’re going to take about 5,700 vehicles off the road annually from the removal of greenhouse gases,” said Charles Hauser, Granger spokesman.

Consumers Energy told News 10 this was a win-win because it helps make Michigan more energy independent.

BP is also buying some renewable natural gas made at the landfill to supply natural gas-powered vehicles across the country.

