Mid-Michigan trash now used to make natural gas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The huge methane torches that burned over the Granger landfill are doused, and not because of Tuesday’s rain.

The company is using the dump as a source of energy to heat our homes.

Granger’s has been converting landfill gas to electricity since the 1980s, but now it is used to make renewable natural gas.

Grangers partnered with energy producer EDL and Consumers Energy for the project. EDL takes all the chemicals out of the gases from the landfill and puts the natural gas into Consumers Energy’s pipeline.

Granger said making natural gas -- instead of generating electricity -- is better for the environment.

“You’re going to take about 5,700 vehicles off the road annually from the removal of greenhouse gases,” said Charles Hauser, Granger spokesman.

Consumers Energy told News 10 this was a win-win because it helps make Michigan more energy independent.

BP is also buying some renewable natural gas made at the landfill to supply natural gas-powered vehicles across the country.

Related: $400 million announced to boost Michigan economy, help struggling businesses

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.