Meridian Township proposes plan for supervisor seat replacement

Under state law, they have 45 days to fill the vacant seat.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - In a meeting Tuesday night, the Meridian Township Board will decide what steps it wants to take to replace their township supervisor following the death of Ron Styka.

Background: Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

Under state law, they have 45 days to fill the vacant seat. That leaves them 38 days to fill the void.

Township Manager Frank Walsh laid out a proposal that calls for:

  • Approving the process on Tuesday
  • Wednesday asking the public to submit a letter of interest with a resume and three references by March 9.
  • March 10 members of the hiring committee will get a copy of those applications.
  • Starting March 15, begin reviewing the applicants.
  • and by March 22, the board will interview the final candidates.

Styka died on Feb.15 after a traumatic fall the week before. He had served on the township board for a decade.

More from Meridian Township:

