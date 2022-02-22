Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Sheriffs stopped an alleged intoxicated truck driver in Wheatfield Township...
Ingham County Sheriffs stop alleged intoxicated semi-truck driver
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo
Tom Izzo on Juwan Howard, string of losses, plans going forward
The retirement tax could soon be a thing of the past.
Repeal of retirement tax proposed by Gov. Whitmer
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
‘I knew I had to do something’ -- Lansing woman delivering packages stops to save man’s life
University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season
‘I knew I had to do something’ -- Lansing woman delivering packages stops to save man’s life