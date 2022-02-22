Advertisement

Local businesses celebrate black women through books and baked goods

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Studio 10, we love to showcase local businesses and because it is Black History Month, we want to highlight some wonderfully owned black businesses that you can support.

Both recently got new spaces in the Lansing Area.

The owner and creator of Social Light Society, Nyshell Lawrence, says that the idea for this space came back in 2017 when Lawrence and her husband were shopping in a bookstore and she noticed the lack of titles written by black women.

The journey to the storefront wasn’t easy. After a series of pop-up shops and book clubs, Social Light Society finally got a permanent spot in the Lansing Mall.

The shop highlights classics from black literature, but also new releases and local authors.

If you are looking to head out and check out the shop, it’s open in the Lansing Mall every day at 11 a.m.

Over in downtown Lansing, you can smell the latest business- Sweet Encounter Bakery & Cafe.

What makes this place unique is that it’s allergy-friendly.

The owner, Nikki Thompson-Frazier, says that her daughters inspired the bakery because they both have gluten allergies.

The bakery can be found inside the Knapp Building a move that is thanks to Lansing’s Built To Last competition. Sweet Encounter was the winner of the local startup jackpot, winning rent for the downtown spot.

In addition to the baked goods, cooking classes will be offered for children and adults.

Thompson-Frazier says it feels great to open the space right in the middle of Black History Month.

“To be able to open my storefront right in the midst of all that I think is exciting,” she said. “Just to highlight Black-owned businesses and women-owned businesses and how important it is as they’re both a growing part of the entrepreneur industry.”

They are open in the Knapp Building every day from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., with Friday having extended hours where they are open until 6 p.m.

