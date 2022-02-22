Lansing archery program aims to teach children about nature

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday evening the Salvation Army Lansing Capital Area will host an open house with a twist. At the South Corps location on Jolly Rd, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mid-Michigan youth can try out archery.

The open house is being held to introduce families to Impact Archery and Project Wild, a free 13-week youth archery and conservation program. There, families can learn more about the program, try out the indoor archery range and register for the class.

Students will learn basic archery skills and safety, and participate in Project Wild, a program that aims to promote “wildlife-based conservation and environmental education”.

The program, which is open to students in the Tri-County area in 4th through 12th grades, will be led by certified archery instructor volunteers, like Lt. James Beardsley. He’s the Salvation Army’s South Corps Officer, and a new fan of archery.

“I’m really excited about it. I never thought I would get this much into archery. I’m a musician!” Beardsley said. “But I’ve really fallen in love with it. I look forward to shooting every day.”

Currently, Project Impact is limited to 32 students, and registration must be done in person.

Beardsley said, “The 32 limit is based on safety. Right now in our facility, safely, we can have four archers on the line at one time. With 32, we’re able to give each kid about 20 minutes of active shooting time when they come in.”

Fortunately, expanding will be more a matter of finding personnel than finding expensive equipment.

“We received a grant that helped us pay for all the equipment,” Beardsley said. “It was able to pay 75% of the overall cost. But to actually run the program it does not cost us a lot.”

The program officially starts Tuesday, March 1 and will run each Tuesday (except during Spring Break) until May 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information is available online at SALansing.org.

