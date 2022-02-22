‘I knew I had to do something’ -- Lansing woman delivering packages stops to save man’s life

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Amazon delivery driver stopped to help someone when they needed it most.

That act of kindness has bonded the two together for an unlikely, but lifelong friendship.

“I saw like, an older gentleman on all fours,” said Jazlynn Trevino. “And just at that moment, I knew I had to do something.”

Trevino was driving a delivery vehicle in 2021 when her background as a nurse assistant kicked in to help her save a life. She had only been working at Amazon for three days when Milton Scales collapsed in his driveway in Haslett.

“I don’t remember a thing from that day. All I know is I was trying to get out of my car,” Scales recalled. “I could see that I was going to go down in my driveway. I was working my way to the grass and the next thing I knew, I awoke in the back of an ambulance.”

Trevino said she instantly knew she needed to help and jumped into action.

“I wasn’t sure exactly what was going on, so I just took the extra step and went over and kind of just got myself involved,” Trevino said.

Scales said Trevino saved his life and believes she was sent to save him. The tragedy turned into a friendship -- the two now talk and text all the time.

“Our friendship is just amazing. He’s an inspiration and a blessing to the world,” Trevino said. “He’s just the most helpful person in the world. He’s a mentor, a father figure, just a-through-z. I’m really thankful for everything.”

The two were featured in a segment Monday on “The Kelly Clarkston Show,” right here on WILX.

Scales said it’s the second time he’s had a medical scare like this and that he owes Trevino so much gratitude.

