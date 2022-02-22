Happy National Margarita Day!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s National Margarita Day and we have some fun facts for you about the drink.

The traditional margarita is made with triple sec, lime juice and tequila.

The margarita was invented in 1938 by Carols “Danny” Herrera at his restaurant in Mexico for a customer who was allergic to all spirits except tequila.

If you’re looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

