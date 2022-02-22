Early morning gunfire in Lansing injures teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. members of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) were in the area of St. Joseph Highway, west of S Waverly Road for a call.

While there, deputies heard multiple shots fired in the area.

Deputies were able to find evidence of a shooting behind apartments on Harvest Lane south of St. Joe Hwy. Deputies then got word from Sparrow Hospital that a 16-year-old was in the emergency room with an arm injury, and it was related to the shooting they were investigating.

On the scene, deputies arrested a subject after a short foot chase and found a firearm near him.

Multiple shell casings were found around Harvest Lane and St. Joe Hwy, along with a second firearm. ESCO detectives continue to investigate the incident but say it does not appear to be a random act.

ECSO was aided by the Lansing Police Department, Lansing Township Police Department, Grand Ledge Police Department and Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

