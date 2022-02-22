Advertisement

Early morning gunfire in Delta Township injures teen

On the scene, deputies arrested a subject after a short foot chase and found a firearm near him.
Early morning gunfire in Delta Township injures teen
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Delta Township early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, at about 1 a.m., members of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) were in the area of St. Joseph Highway, west of S Waverly Road, for a call. While there, deputies heard multiple shots fired in the area.

Deputies were able to find evidence of a shooting behind apartments on Harvest Lane, south of St. Joe Hwy. Deputies then got word from Sparrow Hospital that a 16-year-old was in the emergency room with an arm injury, and it was related to the shooting they were investigating.

On the scene, deputies arrested a subject after a short foot chase and found a firearm near him.

Multiple shell casings were found around Harvest Lane and St. Joseph Highway, along with a second firearm. ESCO detectives continue to investigate the incident but they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

ECSO was aided by the Lansing Police Department, Lansing Township Police Department, Grand Ledge Police Department and Michigan State Police.

Related: Community activists push to end youth violence in Lansing

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo
Tom Izzo on Juwan Howard, string of losses, plans going forward
‘I knew I had to do something’ -- Lansing woman delivering packages stops to save man’s life
Ingham County Sheriffs stopped an alleged intoxicated truck driver in Wheatfield Township...
Ingham County Sheriffs stop alleged intoxicated semi-truck driver

Latest News

Ingham County greenlights $535,000 program to fight violent crime
Patricia Herring-Jackson
Patricia Herring-Jackson appointed new Meridian Township supervisor
Keeping bee hives safe from theft
Keeping bee hives safe from theft
Collision in Charlotte kills woman, injures 2 others
Sparrow Health reveals cardiac MRI machine
Sparrow Health shows off cardiac MRI machine