Collision in Charlotte kills woman, injures 2 others

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A two-vehicle collision in Charlotte hospitalized two people and killed another Sunday.

According to authorities, the collision happened just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Lansing Road and Packard Highway. Police said three people were transported to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries, where one of them died.

Police identified the woman who died as Sue Worden, a resident of Charlotte.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

