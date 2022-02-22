Advertisement

Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea

Three tons of cocaine were seized by Mexico's army as a helicopter captured the high-speed chase at sea. (Source: SEMAR)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) – Mexico’s army seized three tons of cocaine off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Three suspects are in custody and face charges linked to drug smuggling.

According to the Mexican Navy, they are fighting organized crime to prevent criminal groups from operating in the Sea of Cortez area from increasing their profits in the production and distribution of drugs.

