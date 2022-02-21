Your Health: An easier way to treat schizophrenia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than three million Americans living with schizophrenia.

It’s a chronic brain disorder characterized by delusions and auditory and visual hallucinations. While medications can treat symptoms, it can be tough for some patients to remember to take a pill every day.

“Schizophrenia can really be detrimental to someone’s brain,” said Dr. Rakesh Amin. “Once we treat these patients and we get relief of their symptoms, most of these patients are going to stop their medications.”

More than 90% of people with schizophrenia experience delusions every day. It needs to be managed with continuous medication.

“Once they stop their medications, it can lead to exacerbation of their psychosis,” Amin said.

Aristada is an injectable medication that is giving patients an alternative to daily oral medications. It can be given every four, six or eight weeks and medicine is slowly released into the body over time. In an international study, patients on Aristada had fewer delusions and hallucinations after 12 weeks.

“We can provide them an extra layer of protection in terms of treatment adherence but also an extra layer of protection to help with their brain,” Amin said.

Side effects of Aristada include weight gain, muscle contractions, insomnia, anxiety and headaches.

Patients who take Aristada should not drink alcohol or take drugs -- including marijuana -- because it may interfere with how it works.

