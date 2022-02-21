Whitmer announces work to resume on I-69 in Calhoun, Clinton, and Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced work is resuming on two Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects on 30 miles of I-69 in Calhoun, Clinton, and Eaton counties.

The investment totals more than $283 million and will support an estimated 3,594 jobs.

The work is part of Gov. Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program aimed at rebuilding the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The strategy works toward fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

“This construction season, we will keep building on the great progress we have made to fix I-69 and work to pass the biggest infrastructure budget in Michigan history,” said Gov. Whitmer. “We are keeping our foot on the gas as we move forward with my Rebuilding Michigan initiative to fix the damn roads with the right mix and material, so commuters have a smooth, reliable ride for decades to come.”

“We have made meaningful progress over the last couple of years, and I look forward to so much more because of the Rebuilding Michigan initiative,” added State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.

“Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs without an increase at the pump. We will keep fixing the damn roads across our state,” Gov. Whitmer said.

When will work resume?

Monday

Work will resume on the $210 million investment to rebuild 25 miles of I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County. This work will include: Rebuilding northbound I-69 from I-94 to the north of Ainger Highway Rebuilding the interchange ramps at N Drive, M-78, and Ainger Road Rebuilding most of the I-69/I-94 interchange Replacing the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94 Preventive maintenance on various bridges throughout the project area



Tuesday

Work will resume on the $73 million investment to rebuild I-69 from Airport Road to the I-96/I-69 interchange in Clinton and Eaton counties. Work for that project includes:

Rebuilding more than 5 miles of I-69

Rebuilding the interchanges at Francis and Airport roads

and performing preventive maintenance and repairs on 13 bridges.

