Watching Your Wallet: Is a tax refund check the best use of your money?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many look forward to a refund during tax season, but is planning for that check the best financial move?

A lot of people look forward to filing taxes in hopes of a big refund check, but Michael Joyce -- with the financial firm Agili -- said that while the refund could be considered a sort of “forced savings,” it’s really just the government giving you back money you earned with no interest.

“You could have been doing other things with those funds,” Joyce said. “In essence, you’ve given the government a big 0% loan for a period of time, when you could have been earning money on that in a savings account.”

You could have been investing that money if you withhold just enough where you don’t get a large refund at the end of the year. That means you’re getting more money back in each paycheck.

Joyce said the key to withholding for taxes is to get as close as you can to what your tax liability is going to be. He said it’s not good to withhold too little or too much.

