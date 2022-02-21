Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Tom Izzo press conference

The Spartans have lost four of their last five matchups, all against Big Ten teams.
By Krystle Holleman and Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks during the MSU coaches weekly press conference.

Both Michigan and Michigan State had tough losses over the weekend, with Michigan head coach Juwan Howard finding himself in the spotlight after an altercation with Wisconsin assistant coach Greg Gard.

Background: Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows

Meanwhile, the Spartans have lost four of their last five matchups, all against Big Ten teams.

“I do think this is one of the rare times in my career that I felt like we made some progress with a loss. I don’t ever prescribe to that ‘loss was good for you,’ it’s only good for you if you don’t have leaders and you don’t have competitors that are trying to win every game,” Izzo said following Saturday’s game. “We took a step in the right direction, we made some big plays, really got after it defensively, swarmed them a couple times...”

More: No. 19 Michigan State charges in second half, falls short to No. 19 Illinois

The Spartans (9-6 in Big Ten) will travel to Iowa (8-7 in Big Ten) on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ingham County Sheriffs stopped an alleged intoxicated truck driver in Wheatfield Township...
Ingham County Sheriffs stop alleged intoxicated truck driver
Man, 71, dies after fire engulfs residence in Chesaning
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows
Doctors keeping a close eye on new subvariant

Latest News

Mask Mandates change in local schools
Mask Mandates change in local schools
71-year-old man dies in Cheasaning house fire
Ingham County Sheriff seeking charges against alleged intoxicated driver
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, left, passes against pressure from Michigan State's Joey Hauser,...
No. 19 Michigan State charges in second half, falls short to No. 19 Illinois