Authorities give update on Oakland Hills Country Club fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of a devastating fire that ripped through a century-old clubhouse, Oakland Hills Country Club president provides an update on the damage done.

Background: Fire significantly damages historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit

Crews from multiple departments responded to the fire, which began around 10 a.m. on Thursday. The flames spread quickly, engulfing much of the clubhouse and throwing thick columns of smoke into the sky as emergency crews fought to contain it.

The original structure is from the early 1900s, being completed in 1922. WDIV in Detroit reports the country club’s South Course opened for play in 1918.

The Oakland Hills Country Club had undergone a $12 million renovation in 2021 and the clubhouse was estimated to be worth about $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.