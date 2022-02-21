University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan has suspended Basketball coach Juwan Howard for the remainder of the regular season for his altercation Sunday after a 77-63 loss to the University of Wisconsin.

Michigan will suspend men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season, a source tells Yahoo Sports. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 21, 2022

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.

The suspension adds up to five total games.

It’s unclear what the Big Ten Conference will do at this point.

