University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season

Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan has suspended Basketball coach Juwan Howard for the remainder of the regular season for his altercation Sunday after a 77-63 loss to the University of Wisconsin.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.

The suspension adds up to five total games.

It’s unclear what the Big Ten Conference will do at this point.

