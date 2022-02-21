Advertisement

Tom Izzo on Juwan Howard, string of losses, plans going forward

The Spartans have lost four of their last five matchups, all against Big Ten teams.
Sports officials respond to altercation at MSU-Wisconsin game
By Kellan Buddy and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo addressed his team’s recent strings of losses, and the behavior of rival coaches, during the MSU coaches weekly press conference.

Both Michigan and Michigan State had tough losses over the weekend, with Michigan head coach Juwan Howard finding himself in the spotlight after an altercation with Wisconsin assistant coach Greg Gard.

Background: Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows

“I do think this is one of the rare times in my career that I felt like we made some progress with a loss. I don’t ever prescribe to that ‘loss was good for you,’ it’s only good for you if you don’t have leaders and you don’t have competitors that are trying to win every game,” Izzo said following Saturday’s game. “We took a step in the right direction, we made some big plays, really got after it defensively, swarmed them a couple times...”

More: No. 19 Michigan State charges in second half, falls short to No. 19 Illinois

The Spartans (9-6 in Big Ten) will travel to Iowa (8-7 in Big Ten) on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

