Spartans Beat Rebels, 11-7, Sunday For Season-Opening Series Win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (MSU Athletics) -- For the third game in a row, Michigan State baseball scored double-digit runs, with an 11-7 Victory for MSU at UNLV Sunday afternoon at Earl E. Wilson Stadium to clinch the season-opening series win.

Michigan State scored 11 runs on 16 hits Sunday, after winning Saturday’s doubleheader, 10-6 and 12-6, bouncing back from a 4-2 loss in Friday night’s season lid-lifter, moving to 3-1 on the young season.

Junior outfielder Casey Mayes and sophomore infielder Trent Farquhar each knocked three hits, with Mayes knocking two RBI and scoring a run, while Farquhar had a ribbie and a run score. Junior outfielder Zaid Walker, sophomore outfielder Jack Frank, sophomore infielder Brock Vradenburg and freshman catcher Bryan Broecker all had two hits apiece. Vradenburg blasted his second home run in as many games with a two-run shot to right, after a grand slam Saturday night, and scored two runs. Sophomore infielders Dillon Kark and Mitch Jebb added a hit each, with Kark driving in a pair and scoring once, while Jebb scored one run, and drew two walks. Mayes and Broecker swiped two stolen bases each, while Jebb stole one bag.

Sophomore pitcher Harrison Cook made his Spartan debut in starting the game, tallying three strikeouts in 3.1 IP, before getting relieved by junior Andrew Carson, who logged one punchout in 0.2 IP. Sophomore Kyle Dunning tallied three Ks in 3.0 IP and earned the win, while graduate senior Kyle Bischoff joined Cook and Dunning in making their Spartan debuts. Bischoff earned his first save for the Green & White, pitching two innings with three strikeouts.

The Spartans bolted out of the gates in their first at bat, hanging four on the board, with three-straight singles. Sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb sparked the rally by drawing a 1-out walk, then junior outfielder Zaid Walker singled up the middle to move Jebb up to third. Sophomore outfielder Jack Frank followed with a single through the right side to drive in Jebb and send Walker from first to third. Junior outfielder Casey Mayes joined in the “outfielders hit a single” parade also singling through the right side. Mayes stole second and moved up to third on the throw in trying to nab Frank at home, before junior designated hitter Peter Ahn then drove in Mayes with an RBI groundout, and when the dust settled, the Spartans had a 4-0 lead.

MSU went up 5-0 after sophomore infielder Brock Vradenburg stayed as hot as the Vegas sun by smacking a triple down the right field line, and scored on an RBI groundout by sophomore infielder Dillon Kark.

Sophomore pitcher Harrison Cook made his Spartan debut on the mound, and UNLV chipped away at the new Spartan, getting three runs in the bottom of the second, stringing together three singles to close to 5-3. The home team got within a run plating one in the bottom of the third on a leadoff home run, before Cook got out of it by fielding his position on a comebacker to end frame, keeping score 5-4.

The Rebels threatened in the bottom of the fourth, getting two on with one out, and junior Andrew Carson came on in relief of Cook. UNLV tried a double-steal, but redshirt-freshman catcher Bryan Broecker threw down to second to Farquhar cover to tab the trail runner for the second out. Carson then rang up a strikeout looking to end the inning.

UNLV took a 7-5 lead with a three-run fifth, but the Spartans got a run back in the top of the sixth on an RBI knock by Farquhar, driving in Broecker who led off with a single and later stole second. The Spartans loaded the bases with two outs, but the rally ended without any more runs on a strikeout, keeping the score 7-6.

Kark led off the Spartan eighth and crushed a deep home run over the left field wall to level the score at 7-all. Farquhar followed with a single to center, and moved up to second on a groundout. Walker was up next and he knocked a double to right. Frank followed with a single to advance Walker a base, bringing Mayes to the plate and he knocked a single through the left side to drive in Walker and give the Spartans an 8-7 lead.

Graduate senior pitcher Kyle Bischoff came on in relief in the eighth inning, making his Spartan debut, the seventh MSU pitcher to make their first official appearance on the mound in an MSU uniform. After a shaky start to the frame, yielding a pair of hits sandwiched around a hit by pitch to load the bases, Bischoff settled in. With no outs and the bases full of Rebels, he induced a 5-2-3 double play on a nice scoop and throw by Kark at third, and throw home to Broecker for the first out, quick turn and down to Vradenburg for the double play. Bischoff then chalked up his first Spartan strikeout to end the frame and get out of the jam without a Rebel run.

MSU padded its lead in the ninth, as Broecker led off with a single to left. Vradenburg followed and blasted his second home run in as many days after his grand slam Saturday night, and his eighth RBI of the weekend.

Bischoff earned his save, allowing a pair of Rebels on base after a passed ball following a strikeout and after a another strikeout, yielding a walk to put two on with one out. Bischoff then induced a grounder up the middle that Jebb snared, stepped on second for one and senior Zach Iverson at first, who came on as a defensive substitution to start the inning, for the double play. It was MSU’s second two-outs, one-play of the night, both coming in the last two innings, and sparking the Spartan celebration for the series win.

Michigan State has another four-game weekend series next weekend, heading to Abilene, Texas, Friday-Sunday, Feb. 25-27. The series between the Spartans and Wildcats opens on Friday at 5:05 p.m. ET. MSU and ACU then meet in Saturday double dip starting at 2:05 p.m. ET, before concluding the series on Sunday with a 2:05 p.m. ET first pitch. Michigan State and Abilene Christian last met in the 2017 season-opening series, with the Spartans sweeping the four-game set in Abilene.

Fans can follow all the action from Abilene with watch live and live stats links available at MSUSpartans.com.

