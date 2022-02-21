Repeal of retirement tax proposed by Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The retirement tax could soon be a thing of the past.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer kicked off her series of roundtable discussions about her proposal to repeal the retirement tax in Bay City on Sunday.

Gov. Whitmer announced the proposal in her state of the state address in January. If passed, the plan would save 500,000 households an estimated $1,000 each year, according to the governor’s office.

