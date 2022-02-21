Plans for new Okemos bridge include nod to old structure

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Something may seem familiar about the new Okemos Road bridge when construction is complete. In a nod to the look of the old Camelback bridge, the plans for the new one include building in an arch.

For years the “Camelback bridge” took people safely across the Red Cedar River. Some would also argue the job got done in style, since the old bridge had such a unique look.

Background: Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River closed through Nov. 2022

Now, plans for the new bridge include a similar arch that brought praise on local social media groups.

Ingham County Commissioner Mark Polsdofer appeared in the comments, adding, “My favorite part of this project is the ‘sidewalk’ path under the bridge. That means people can use that to get to the opposite side of Okemos Road without coming in potential contact with vehicles, as that road is very busy.”

Background: Meridian Township construction already causing headaches for neighbors

The actual construction is estimated to be completed in November of this year. The plans for the bridge are included in the image below.

More information can be found on the Ingham County Road Department’s official website here.

Plans for the new Okemos Road bridge (WILX)

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.