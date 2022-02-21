Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of a devastating fire that ripped through a century-old clubhouse, the Oakland Hills Country Club president provided an update Monday on the damage done.

Background: Fire significantly damages historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit

Oakland Hills officials said they plan to rebuild the club house that was destroyed Thursday morning. The flames spread quickly, engulfing much of the clubhouse and throwing thick columns of smoke into the sky as emergency crews fought to contain it.

There is no current timeline on how long it will take to rebuild, but officials said they expect it to take a could seasons.

“Our tennis building, our golf operations building and our maintenance facility were all untouched,” said Oakland Hills Country Club president Rick Palmer. “The board made an easy and unanimous decision that the restored, rebuilt clubhouse will be a replica of what the iconic clubhouse was before the fire.”

The original structure is from the early 1900s, being completed in 1922. WDIV in Detroit reported the country club’s South Course opened for play in 1918.

The Oakland Hills Country Club had undergone a $12 million renovation in 2021.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

