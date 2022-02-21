News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: East Lansing against Okemos

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- East Lansing against Okemos.

An alley-oop pass from Brevin Jackson to Evan Boyd put the Trojans up for good as they went on to beat Okemos and clinch the CAAC Blue for the first time in five years.

