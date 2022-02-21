MSU Women’s Basketball Hosts Penn State Monday Night

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women’s basketball returns home to take on Penn State on Monday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. The Spartans will celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Night with several groups around campus. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network with Matt Schumaker and Stephanie White on the call.

• The Spartans enter the second meeting with the Lady Lions with a 14-11 record, holding an 8-6 record in B1G games. Last time out, MSU picked up a 74-67 win over Nebraska on Feb. 16. After a big win against Nebraska on Feb. 17, PSU is 10-15 overall and 4-11 in league contests.

• Even without freshman DeeDee Hagemann, the Michigan State newcomers still had a huge impact in the win against the Badgers. Freshmen Matilda Ekh, Isaline Alexander and Brooklyn Rewers combined for 33 of the Spartans 71 points. Alexander also tied a career high with two assists, while Ekh hit all five of MSU’s 3-pointers.

• Freshman guard/forward Matilda Ekh tallied 25 points at UW, giving her 304 for her freshman campaign, becoming the 12th Spartan freshman to reach 300 points. She is one point shy of tying Sidney Cooks (2017-18) for No. 10 on the freshman scoring list with 305 points. Current Director of Operations and Technology Julie Pagel Dombroski (2000-01) is next on the list at No 9 with 313 points. Former Spartan graduate assists Kalisha Keane (2007-08) holds the record with 460 freshman points.

• Nia Clouden added to her accolades when she was named to the Dawn Staley Late Season Watch List. Clouden was also Named to the Midseason Team for Naismith Women’s Player of the Year. The honors continued to pour in as the senior was also one of 10 guard named to the Lieberman Watch List.

SCOUTING PENN STATE

After losing eight-straight games, Penn State snapped the streak with an 83-76 win against Nebraska on Feb. 17. The Lady Lions had a big fourth quarter, out-scoring the Huskers, 31-15. Overall, Penn State stands 10-15 overall and 4-11 in Big Ten contests. The Lady Lions also have league wins over Rutgers, Illinois and Northwestern.

Makenna Marisa ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 22.4 points per game, which stands eighth in the country. Her 22.4 points per game rank third among Power Five conference players. Marisa is also averaging 21.5 ppg against ranked opponents this season. Leinani Kapinus is having a solid freshman season with 9.6 ppg. Ali Bingham is fourth in the league in blocks with 1.1 bpg.

Penn State leads the Big Ten in steals per game (10.0 spg) and total steals (251). The Lady Lions are also second in the league in blocks, averaging 4.4 bpg. PSU is eighth in the Big Ten in scoring, 71.2 ppg. Penn State is also 14th in points allowing 74.2 ppg.

SERIES HISTORY VS. THE LADY LIONS

Overall, Penn State leads the series lead 30-22, including 17-7 in University Park. The lead in East Lansing 12-11 with MSU having a slight edge on neutral territory, 3-2. The tide is starting to turn in the series with MSU winning eight of the last 11, including the two outings last year.

This is the second meeting this season between the Spartans and the Lady Lions. Last time out, Michigan State defeated Penn State 79-58 on Jan. 27 in University Park. With five players in double figures, the Spartans used a balanced attack to capture the road victory.

MSU improved to 3-0 this season with five or more in double figures this season, as the Spartans were led by 16 points from Nia Clouden, who also added five assists and five rebounds. Taiyier Parks and Matilda Ekh both scored 15 points. Playing at her former school, Alisia Smith added 12 points and six boards in the win.

MOVE OVER COACH

With four assists in against Indiana on Feb. 12 game, freshman guard DeeDee Hagemann now has 126 for her freshman season. After becoming just the eighth Spartan women’s basketball player to register 100 assists as a freshman against Maryland on Feb. 3, Hagemann now has moved up to No. 6 on MSU’s assists by a freshman list, passing former Spartan and current assistant coach Kristin Haynie (2001-02) with 117 helpers last time out vs. Michigan. Hagemann is just three away from tying for the No. 5 spot, held by Kiana Johnson (2011-12) with 129 assists.

The freshman did not play against Wisconsin on Feb. 16 because she was in concussion protocol.

FAMILIAR FACES

Junior forward Jayla James and senior forward Alisia Smith are both in their second season at MSU after transferring from Penn State. Both played one season with PSU head coach Carolyn Kieger.

BACK TO PORTLAND WE GO

MSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be among 12 teams set to compete at the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) in Portland, Ore. over Thanksgiving weekend. The PKI multi-team tournament will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, all playing between Nov. 24-27. ESPN Events announced the fields on Tuesday. The women’s field includes: MSU, Iowa State, North Carolina and Oregon.

NEXT PLAYER UP

With DeeDee Hagemann out of the lineup, junior forward Taiyier Parks earned her second start of the season. She also started in a Dec. 30 win over Nebraska. Hagemann had started 13 games, including 10-straight games before missing the game against Wisconsin. The lineup of Parks, Nia Clouden, Tamara Farquhar, Matilda Ekh and Alisia Smith is 2-0 this season. MSU has only had four different starting lineups this season. The most used lineup is Hagemann, Clouden, Farquhar, Ekh and Smith (13 times). Ekh, Clouden and Smith have started all 25 games.

MAMMA MIA

By netting 5-of-7 from 3-point range, Ekh is now 58-of-133 at 43.6 percent, maintaining the No. 2 spot on the Spartans’ freshman 3-point percentage list, just ahead of current teammate Moira Joiner’s .386 (30-of-101) in 2020-21, and behind the record holder Lindsay Bowen (2002-03) at .464 (77-of-166).

NEVER NOT NIA

Few things are guaranteed in life, but you can usually count on senior guard Nia Clouden being in the MSU starting lineup. She has started all 112 games in which she has played at Michigan State. She has not missed a start since becoming a Spartan. Clouden is now No. 9 in the MSU career standings in games started with 112. She is just two starts away from tying Spartan All-American Tori Jankoska (2013-17) with 114 career starts. Lindsey Bowen (2002-06) and Liz Shimek (2002-06) hold the record for games started with 131. She is also No. 10 in minutes played with 3,602.

MERCHANT MANIACS

Suzy Merchant has coached three of the most prolific scorers in MSU history. Three of the top leaders in career scoring have come during Merchant’s tenure. Tori Jankoska (2013-17) is the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer with 2,212 points, while Aerial Powers (2013-16) scored 1,817 points in three season at MSU. Nia Clouden is currently third in career scoring with 1,794 points. She is just 23 points away from tying Powers.

AWESOME ALEXANDER

Freshman forward Isaline Alexander has come up big in the Spartans’ back-to-back games against top five opponents, along with a road win at Wisconsin. Alexander continued to make the most of her minutes, scoring six points with two assists and one rebound against Wisconsin on Feb. 16. Alexander has posted 24 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in a combined 65 minutes over the last four games. Against Indiana on Feb. 12, she tied her career high with eight points also adding a career-high six rebounds. In the last three games, she is averaging 19 minutes.

WATCHING THE WATCH LISTS

Nia Clouden was added to the Dawn Staley Late Season Watch List. The Dawn Staley Award is given annually to a player who exemplifies the skills that she possessed throughout her career; ball handling, scoring, her ability to distribute the basketball and her will to win. Clouden is one of three Big Ten players named to the watch list along with Penn State’s Makenna Marisa and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. The Owings Mills, Maryland native is ninth in the NCAA in scoring, averaging 21.0 points per game, which is also third in the Big Ten.

MOVING ON UP

With 12 points against UW, senior guard Nia Clouden now has 1,794 career points, remaining No. 3 on MSU’s career scoring list, passing Liz Shimek (2002-06) with 1,780 points. Next up is Aerial Powers (2013-16) with 1,817 points. Clouden made one 3-pointer at Indiana, and she now has 53 triples this season and now with 139 career treys, taking over sole possession of the No. 9 spot on MSU’s career 3-pointers list, pulling away from a tie with former Spartan player and current MSU assistant director of sports performance Annalise Pickrel (2010-14) with 138. Clouden is now five away for the No. 8 spot held by Christine Powers (1991-95) with 144 treys.

SPARTAN FUN FACTS

Five Spartans have played all 25 games this season in Nia Clouden, Matilda Ekh, Taiyier Parks, Alisia Smith and Tamara Farquhar. With Clouden, Ekh and Smith starting all 25 games.

Graduate forward Tamara Farquhar is now 12th in the Big Ten in rebounds in league contests, averaging 6.6 rpg.

With three players in double figures against Wisconsin, Michigan State evened out its record to 4-4 with a trio in double digits. Matilda Ekh, Nia Clouden and Alisia Smith all reached double figures in the road victory.

ANATOMY OF RECORD BREAKER

Several records fell against FGCU for Nia Clouden. She set the record for made field goals with 17. She also tied Aerial Powers school record with 15 made free throws.

With 50 points against Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 20, Nia Clouden broke Tori Jankoska’s record of 42 points, which was set against Ohio State on 1/19/17.

The 50 points is third-most scored by a DI women’s basketball player this season, just behind Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee who set the Division I scoring record with 61 points on Jan. 23 and Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey who scored 52 on Feb. 4.

BIG TIME B1G HONOR

Senior guard Nia Clouden was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Dec. 27. The Owings Mills, Maryland native had a record setting-week at the West Palm Beach Invitational. Clouden scored 50 points in the Spartans’ double overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 20. The 50 points is also the most points scored in the NCAA this season. She became just third Big Ten player ever to score 50 points, joining Minnesota’s Rachel Banham (2015-16) and Michigan’s Naz Hillmon (2020-21).

LOOKING ACROSS THE LEAGUE

Senior guard Nia Clouden is fourth in the B1G in scoring with 20.5 points per game behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (27.2 ppg), Penn State’s Makenna Marisa (22.4 ppg) and Michigan’s Naz Hillmon (20.6 ppg). Clouden also holds the eighth spot in the league in assists with 4.2 helpers per contest, while freshman guard DeeDee Hagemann is third with 5.7 apg. Hagemann is also seventh in the league in assist/turnover ration (1.9). Clouden is also first in the league in free-throw percentage (.881). Freshman guard/forward Matilda Ekh (.436) and Clouden (.421) stand fourth and sixth, respectively in 3-point field goal percentage. In league contests, Hagemann is third in assists, averaging 6.6 apg, while Clouden is seventh in scoring with 18.9 ppg.

As a team, the Spartans are fifth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (.448) and third in 3-point field goal percentages (.369). Michigan State is second in assists, averaging 17.5 apg.

AROUND THE NATION

The Spartans are distributing the ball really well through the first 25 games. Michigan State is 12th in the nation and third in the Big Ten with 438 total assists and are 13th in assists per game, averaging 17.5 apg. MSU is also 14th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.369). Senior guard Nia Clouden has been stellar in getting to the line. She is fourth in the nation in free throws made (140) and 20th in the NCAA in free throw percentage (.881). Clouden is also up to 15th in the country in scoring with 20.5 ppg.

DOING MORE WITH LESS

Losing senior Tory Ozment and junior Julia Ayrault to season-ending injuries at the beginning, MSU was already playing with a short bench. Against Nebraska on Dec. 30, the bench got even shorter. The Spartans played without freshman DeeDee Hagemann and senior Laurel Jacqmain because of COVID-19 protocols and junior Moira Joiner was out with concussion symptoms. Against the Huskers, MSU had nine players available and played eight. On Jan. 17, the Spartans announced that they would be without junior guard Moira Joiner for the rest of the season.

MERCHANT MILESTONES

Spartan head coach Suzy Merchant reached the 300-win mark as head coach of the Spartans against Bryant on Nov. 19. She now holds a 310-198 record at Michigan State. Karen Langeland is the all-time leader with a 376-290 record at MSU. Merchant is also three wins away from tying Langeland for the most Big Ten wins by a MSU coach with 156. Merchant is currently 153-99 in Big Ten games. She also reached 500 career wins against Valparaiso on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Overall, she holds a 511-288 record overall.

UP NEXT

After facing the Lady Lions, the Spartans then have a re-match with Michigan on the road on Thursday, Feb. 24. Michigan State will then prepare for Senior Day against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 27.

20 DIMES FOR WINS

The Spartans improved to 9-1 this season when dishing out 20 or more assists with 22 helpers on Jan. 27 at Penn State. It also marked MSU’s third game in a row with 20+ assists after 20 vs. Northwestern (1/16/22) and 22 vs. Minnesota (1/23/22). The three-game streak is the Spartans’ longest since opening the season with four-consecutive 20-helper outings. MSU’s only loss with 20 assists came against No. 17/14 Maryland (2/3/22).

LAST TIME OUT

Freshman guard/forward Matilda Ekh’s game-high 25 points helped guide the Michigan State women’s basketball team past Wisconsin, 74-67, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. The Spartans were playing without starting point guard DeeDee Hagemann, who is out in concussion protocol. Michigan State only played eight players in the contest.

EKH EARNS ANOTHER B1G HONOR

On Jan. 24, guard/forward Matilda Ekh captured her second Freshman of the Week honor after leading the Spartans to a win against Minnesota on Jan. 23, scoring 23 points. Ekh also dished out a career-high six assists, topping her previous high of four, done twice in previous two games, at Ohio State (1/12/22) and vs. Northwestern (1/16/22). She also garnered the honor on Dec. 13. Ekh is now also tied for the most 20+ points games by a Spartan freshman since Nia Clouden had three 20-point outings in 2018-19. Fellow freshman guard DeeDee Hagemann also earned B1G Freshman of the Week honors on Nov. 15.

CLOSING OUT THE GAMES

The Spartans have been extremely effective closing out games over the last couple years, winning 236 of its last 248 games (.952) when leading with five minutes left, including 186 of their last 200. In Coach Merchant’s tenure, Michigan State is 270-20 (.931) when holding a lead with five minutes left. This season, MSU is 13-1 when leading with five minutes remaining.

MAGIC NUMBERS

In head coach Suzy Merchant’s tenure, when two numbers on the scoreboard were achieved it typically has been a sign of a MSU win. The Green & White have won 168 of their last 196 games (.857) when scoring at least 70 points, and the Spartans are 188-36 (.839) under head coach Suzy Merchant when hanging at least 70 points on the scoreboard. This season, MSU is now 11-3 this season when scoring 70 points. The Spartans scored 71 points in losses to Notre Dame on Dec. 2 and Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 20. MSU also fell to Ohio State, 89-83 on Jan. 12.

MEET THE NEW SIGNEES

Michigan State’s Suzy Merchant announced the signing of two National Letters of Intent, including Theryn Hallock (Grand Rapids, Michigan/ Forest Hills Central High School) and Abbey Kimball (Grand Rapids, Michigan/ West Catholic High School). Hallock is a 5-11 guard, who is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, attends Forest Hills Central and is coached by Kristina Prins. As a junior, she averaged 23.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 6.6 steals per game. She reached the 1,000-career point mark as a junior last season. Kimball is a 5-10 guard, who is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, plays for head coach Jill VanderEnde at West Catholic High School. She averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 5.0 steals per game. Kimball has captured first-team all-conference honors for three-straight seasons.

