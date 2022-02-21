Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriffs stop alleged intoxicated truck driver

Ingham County Sheriffs stopped an alleged intoxicated truck driver in Wheatfield Township Sunday afternoon.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEATFIELD TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriffs stopped an alleged intoxicated truck driver in Wheatfield Township Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, just after 1 p.m. Sunday, Ingham County dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a reckless semi-truck driving westbound on I-96 in Wheatfield Township.

Deputies then located and stopped the truck on westbound I-96 near Zimmer Road.

The driver was identified as a 43 year old St. Clair Shores man.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Police are seeking charges for operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content.

