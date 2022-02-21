Enjoy some frozen fun at the Lansing Winterfest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Winterfest will turn downtown Lansing into a winter playland February 26th, from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

This is a free, family friendly event.

The day will consist of public art sculptures crafted from ice, including live carvings happening throughout the day, cold-butt boat races, hot chocolate stations, live entertainment, a human version of Hungry Hungry Hippos hosted by Lansing Parks & Rec, local vendors at a pop-market, and more!

Throughout the day, stroll along the Lansing River Trail from Old Town (Brenke Fish Ladder) to downtown Lansing (Rotary Park), or meander up and down Washington Sq. to shop, sip and stroll as you participate in this socially-safe, fresh-air event!

Below is the schedule of events:

4 Live Ice Carvings

11am- 215 S Washington Sq

12 noon- Rotary Park Beach

2pm- Lansing Center Gazebo

3pm- Fish Ladder Old Town

There will be 3 hot chocolate stations provided by Capital City Market, tables will be at Rotary Park, Adado foot bridge and Fish Ladder.

Social Districts will be in play, participating bars include Dukes, LBC, MichiGrain, Midtown, MP Social, Radisson, Sidecar, Tin Can, The Exchange.



Pop up vendor market at 215 S Washington Sq.



Artist Umbrella will be doing a performance there from 1:30-3:30



The Swift Brothers playing from 11:30-1 at Lansing Center Gazebo outside



School of Rock playing the Fish Ladder in Old Town from 2:30-4



Cold Butt Kayak Race at Rivertown Adventures 1:30-2:30



Middle Village will be open to shop at 112 S. Washington Sq.



Hungry Hippo Game- City Hall Ice Rink 11:30-2pm cohosted with Lansing Parks & Rec



Beach Party at Rotary Park beach with Smoothie Queen and MP Social with festive drinks. River Town Adventures will be hosting the beach party with games and a DJ from 12-3



For more information check out lansingwinterfest.org and Downtown Lansing Inc. social media pages

