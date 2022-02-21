Cost of renting on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your rent your home, you’ve probably noticed it costs more.

The cost of rent is on the rise nationally and there’s no relief in sight. Nearly half of the people in the Greater Lansing Area are paying rent for their home or apartment, and those prices keep going up.

Why can’t landlords just lower rent prices?

“They’ll face higher energy costs, they have to repair and maintain the building,” said Dr. Igor Vojnovic, with Michigan State University’s urban studies program.

In Lansing, the average monthly price of rent is about $970, in neighboring Okemos, the average is $1,134 and in Jackson, the average $970. For many families, shelter isn’t affordable.

Derrick Knox is the executive director of the Advancement Corporation. He works directly with those struggling to find affordable housing.

“$1,000, $2,000 is way too much for the average person that’s just looking for shelter,” Knox said. “There are many families today that we help out on a regular basis that are couch surfing, that are unsheltered, that are living in shelters that have vouchers, but can’t get placed anywhere or can’t find anything because the city as a whole is not focused on creating avenues of low income housing for these individuals.”

Prices have been on the rise for a few years now, due to inflation and the pandemic, but MSU housing experts said the problem didn’t start with the pandemic.

“Since the Great Depression -- which was a major housing pressure point -- we really haven’t addressed housing all that effectively,” Vojnovic said.

He said it’s an issue of affordable housing in general. Only 2% of housing is considered low-income housing and experts said that’s too low, especially when rent is this high.

“I believe that that’s something that we really need to do here in Lansing and Greater Lansing area is that for every development that we have here, at least have 10% be designated as low income housing,” Knox said.

Until that happens, the price of rent is expected to continue rising.

