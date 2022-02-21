Advertisement

Consumers Energy to build 200 electric vehicle charging stations across Michigan

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As more people take the leap into an electric vehicle, Consumers Energy has outlined its plan to meet the demand for charging stations.

According to Michigan Secretary of State, the number of electric vehicles on Michigan roads is up 58% with 71% of them in areas serviced by Consumers Energy.

The company has already installed more than 1,500 charging stations in Michigan and by the end of 2023, it plans to add 200 more -- including 100 fast chargers.

More information on Consumer Energy’s plan can be found on its official PowerMIDrive website here.

