Consumers Energy to build 200 electric vehicle charging stations across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As more people take the leap into an electric vehicle, Consumers Energy has outlined its plan to meet the demand for charging stations.

Related: Over $16 million going toward building electric vehicle charging stations across Michigan

According to Michigan Secretary of State, the number of electric vehicles on Michigan roads is up 58% with 71% of them in areas serviced by Consumers Energy.

The company has already installed more than 1,500 charging stations in Michigan and by the end of 2023, it plans to add 200 more -- including 100 fast chargers.

More information on Consumer Energy’s plan can be found on its official PowerMIDrive website here.

Related: Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.