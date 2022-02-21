Advertisement

Carnival cruises to relax mask mandates in March

Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.
Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Carnival cruises will be easing its mask rules next month.

Beginning March 1, masks will be recommended but not required. However, the company said that there may be certain venues and events where you will have to wear a mask.

Masks onboard cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Sheriffs stopped an alleged intoxicated truck driver in Wheatfield Township...
Ingham County Sheriffs stop alleged intoxicated truck driver
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, including by state police fire investigators.
Man, 71, dies after fire engulfs residence in mid-Michigan
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows
Doctors keeping a close eye on new subvariant

Latest News

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s
Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the...
Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 5-year-old son in Ohio arrested in Kentucky
Governor Whitmer touring the initial phase of the I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Eaton...
Whitmer announces work to resume on I-69 in Calhoun, Clinton, and Eaton Counties
NYPD is investigating at least six separate stabbings in the subway system since Friday.
At least 6 stabbed in NY subway since Friday