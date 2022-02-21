Advertisement

Alleged Alma shooter undergoing evaluation

Alleged Alma shooter undergoing evaluation
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who allegedly fired gunshots at Alma police officers last fall will undergo a second psychiatric evaluation before a judge determines whether he will stand trial.

Background: Police chase ends in front of mid-Michigan college

Courts say that all future court appearances for 28-year-old Tyler Moreno of Alma have been canceled until the results of the evaluation have been received.

Moreno, who’s being held without bail, faces 18 charges, including three attempted murder counts.

Read more: Crime

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ingham County Sheriffs stopped an alleged intoxicated truck driver in Wheatfield Township...
Ingham County Sheriffs stop alleged intoxicated truck driver
Man, 71, dies after fire engulfs residence in Chesaning
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows
Doctors keeping a close eye on new subvariant

Latest News

Mask Mandates change in local schools
Mask Mandates change in local schools
Alleged Alma shooter undergoing evaluation
71-year-old man dies in Cheasaning house fire
Ingham County Sheriff seeking charges against alleged intoxicated driver