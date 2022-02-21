Alleged Alma shooter undergoing evaluation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who allegedly fired gunshots at Alma police officers last fall will undergo a second psychiatric evaluation before a judge determines whether he will stand trial.

Courts say that all future court appearances for 28-year-old Tyler Moreno of Alma have been canceled until the results of the evaluation have been received.

Moreno, who’s being held without bail, faces 18 charges, including three attempted murder counts.

