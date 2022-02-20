Advertisement

Second annual Black Excellence Awards this weekend in Jackson

Black Excellence Awards this weekend in Jackson
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JAKCSON, Mich. (WILX) - It was a celebration of Black excellence in Jackson this weekend at the second annual Black Excellence Community Awards banquet and gala.

Saturday’s event even included a dinner and drinks. Organizers say this is an opportunity to spotlight leaders and trailblazers in the community.

Organizer Fred Parker Sr. said, “I think people leaving tonight should really walk away with their head up, feeling proud that there are so many people that deserve to be honored that are being honored today.”

Okemos Schools dropping new mask mandate