Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.(Source: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this man is wanted in connection with several retail fraud cases in Lansing.
Lansing police seek Frandor retail fraud suspect
Lansing Police have confirmed to News 10 that the accident was a hit and run, but could provide...
Lansing hit-and-run victim identified
Police say this man is wanted in connection with a fraud case involving an elderly victim.
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seek man accused of defrauding the elderly
Crews respond to a house fire in Owosso on Feb. 18.
One charged with arson in Owosso fire
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

Latest News

Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Police say a dog "suddenly snapped" at an animal shelter, killing one woman and injuring another.
Wife mourns animal shelter worker killed in dog attack: 'I just can't believe it'
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash
Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets...
Canada police arrest dozens in attempt to end COVID-19 protests