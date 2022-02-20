Okemos Public Schools dropping mask mandate

Okemos, Mich. (WILX) - In a letter to the district Saturday, Okemos Public Schools Superintendent John Hood announced that the district will drop its mask mandate starting Wednesday, February 23.

The announcement comes days after the state loosened its mask recommendations for indoor settings, including schools.

Masks will still be required on the school bus and for students returning from COVID-19 quarantine.

The letter to the district points out that masking is still an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite lifting the mandate.

Jackson Public Schools also recently dropped their mandate. The Lansing School District’s Board of Education voted to keep the district’s mask mandate in place until the end of the school year.

