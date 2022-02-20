Advertisement

Michigan’s Howard argues with Gard after Wisconsin victory

Howard appeared to throw a punch
Juwan Howard
Juwan Howard
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Michigan coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the postgame handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory.

It was unclear what upset Howard, but Wisconsin was up 15 when it took a timeout with 15 seconds left.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.

Johnny Davis scored 25 points for No. 15 Wisconsin, which is battling No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Illinois for the Big Ten title.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say this man is wanted in connection with several retail fraud cases in Lansing.
Lansing police seek Frandor retail fraud suspect
Lansing Police have confirmed to News 10 that the accident was a hit and run, but could provide...
Lansing hit-and-run victim identified
Police say this man is wanted in connection with a fraud case involving an elderly victim.
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seek man accused of defrauding the elderly
Crews respond to a house fire in Owosso on Feb. 18.
One charged with arson in Owosso fire
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

Latest News

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, left, passes against pressure from Michigan State's Joey Hauser,...
No. 19 Michigan State charges in second half, falls short to No. 19 Illinois
Olivet @ Stockbridge
Olivet @ Stockbridge
Haslett @ Eastern
Haslett @ Eastern
Willy @ Mason