Michigan coach Howard hits Badgers assistant, fracas follows

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft during the handshake line, setting off a fracas between the team following the 15th-ranked Badgers’ 77-63 win Sunday.

The Big Ten said it planned to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

Howard said he was upset Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4) called timeout with 15 seconds left. Badgers coach Greg Gard said he called it because his reserves were in the game and were running out of time to get the ball past midcourt.

Howard began arguing with Gard during the handshake line and pointed a finger at him while complaining about the late move. Howard then reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft — replays showed Howard no longer had a closed fist and had his hand open by the time he struck Krabbenhoft on the left side of his head.

Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he already had contacted Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the situation, adding that Wisconsin had staff members who were “affected and injured.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement saying that he had apologized to McIntosh and that Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman had contacted Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank “to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.”

Johnny Davis scored 25 points for Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4), which outscored Michigan 44-25 over the last 18 1/2 minutes.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for the Wolverines (14-11, 8-7).

NO. 8 PROVIDENCE 71, BUTLER 70, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jared Bynum made two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime, capping Providence’s rally from a 19-point deficit.

Down 43-24 early in the second half and still trailing by seven points with 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation, the Friars (22-4, 12-2 Big East) pulled off the comeback.

Nate Watson scored 22 points and Noah Horchler had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help keep Providence atop the conference standings.

Chuck Harris had 17 points and Aaron Thompson added 16 for Butler (13-15, 6-11), which has lost three in a row.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 76, WICHITA STATE 74, 2OT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts’ dunk with 1.3 seconds remaining in double overtime lifted Houston.

It was Roberts’ only basket of the game and followed Wichita State’s Craig Porter hitting a tying 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

Josh Carlton scored 11 of his 23 points in the two overtimes, finishing 9 of 14 from the floor for the Cougars (22-4, 11-2 American Athletic Conference).

Porter and Ricky Council each scored 17 for the Shockers (13-10, 4-7).

