Man, 71, dies after fire engulfs residence in mid-Michigan

CHESANING, Mich. (AP) - A 71-year-old man died early Sunday after a fire swept a mid-Michigan home, police said.

State troopers who were called to the home about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported to Saginaw County dispatch that a house was on fire in the village of Chesaning, police said.

Troopers arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames before fire crews arrived, Michigan State Police said.

Responders later found the man dead in the debris of the home, state police said in a new release.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of his relatives, MLive.com reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, including by state police fire investigators.

State police have asked anyone who witnessed the fire to call police (989) 495-5555.

