Ice Jam causing flooding issues near Michigan State University campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An ice jam is causing some minor flooding issues near Michigan State University’s campus near US-127.

Background: Mid-Michigan residents prep for potential ice jams, flooding ahead of winter storm

The jam in the Red Cedar River, caused by this week’s rains, is creating some flooding at the McLane Baseball Stadium at Michigan State University (MSU.) Back in 2019, ice jams caused the Grand River to flood, forcing 50 people in Portland to leave their homes. Two days later the jams broke, causing flash flooding in Portland.

More: First Alert Weather

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.