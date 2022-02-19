Advertisement

Williamston continues perfect season at Mason

They won 59-43
Williamston Mason
Williamston Mason(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs had won five straight games headed into Friday’s matchup with Williamston

The Hornets, though, have won all of their games this season.

That continued Friday with a 59-43 Williamston win.

That moves the Hornets to 17-0 (9-0 Red) and in a prime position to finish the season strong.

